Acanthe Développement : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier 2017

ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT

Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros

2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS - 735 620 205 RCS PARIS

Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11

Paris, le 27 avril 2018,

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.acanthedeveloppement.fr dans la rubrique "informations réglementées".

