Acanthe Développement    ACAN   FR0000064602

ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT (ACAN)
Acanthe Développement : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier 2017

27/04/2018 | 19:29

ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT
Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros
2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS - 735 620 205 RCS PARIS
Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11

Paris, le 27 avril 2018,

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.acanthedeveloppement.fr dans la rubrique "informations réglementées".



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Acanthe Developpement via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Patrick Jean Simon Engler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Edgar Louis Duménil Chairman
Florence Soucémarianadin Chief Financial Officer
Valérie Gimond-Duménil Director
Jean Fournier Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT-25.81%0
BOSTON PROPERTIES-9.01%18 261
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-4.72%8 707
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.12.16%7 984
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.53%6 841
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-7.33%4 973
