Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Airesis S.A.    AIRE   CH0010947627

AIRESIS S.A. (AIRE)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Airesis S A : PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
27/04/2018 | 07:32

Communiqué de presseMontreux, le 27 avril 2018

PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2017

Highlights 2017:

  • Return to profitability at Le Coq Sportif, Airesis main participation with a positive net profit of MEUR 0.6 (2016: MEUR -12.6) and an EBITDA of MEUR 3.8 (2016: MEUR -6.3).

  • 8.5% increase in turnover at Le Coq Sportif, reaching MEUR 117.5 (2016: 108.3), driven by excellent textile sales.

  • Total group revenues amount to MCHF 140.1, up more than 9.2% YOY.

Commenting on 2017 annual results, Le Coq Sportif and Airesis CEO Marc-Henri Beausire said:

"The year 2017 is marked by the return to profitability of Le Coq Sportif. It is an important milestone and I remain convinced we can build on this and continue to develop and improve the business in the future."

The 2017 annual report of Airesis has been released to the public today and it is available online on our websitehttp://airesis.com/en/annual-and-interim-reports

Airesis is an investment company based in Montreux, Switzerland, whose shares are listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX :AIRE). The company takes an active approach in the management of its participation while respecting the individual character of each one. Airesis holds a stake in Le Coq Sportif (82%) and Movement Group (92%). Airesis' investments offer one or two main collections yearly.

PUBLICATION DU RAPPORT DE GESTION 2017

Résultat 2017

  • Retour à la rentabilité du Coq Sportif,principale participation d'Airesisavec un bénéfice net de MEUR 0.6 (2016 : MEUR -12.6) et un EBITDA de MEUR 3.8 (2016 : MEUR -6.3).

  • 8.5% d'augmentation du chiffre d'affairesdu Coq Sportif, atteignant MEUR 117.5 (2016 : MEUR 108.3), entrainé par les excellentes ventes du textile.

  • Le chiffre d'affaires du groupe s'établit à MCHF 140.1, en hausse de 9.2% par rapport à 2016.

Marc-Henri Beausire, CEO d'Airesis et du Coq Sportif,a déclaré :

«L'année 2017 est marquée par le retour à la profitabilité du Coq Sportif. Il s'agit d'une étapeimportante et je reste convaincu que nous pouvons continuer sur cette lancée et ainsi poursuivre le développement de l'entreprise dans le futur. »

Le rapport de gestion 2017d'Airesis SA a été rendu public ce jour et est disponible sur le sitehttp://airesis.com/fr/rapports-annuels-et-intermediaires

Airesis est une société d'investissements basée à Montreux dont les actions sont cotées à la bourse suisse (SIX: AIRE). Elle participe activement à la gestion de ses participations tout en respectant le caractère propre de chacune d'elles. Airesis détient Le Coq Sportif (82%) et Movement Group (92%).

Les participations d'Airesis proposent une ou deux collections par année.

La Sté Airesis SA a publié ce contenu, le 27 avril 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le27 avril 2018 05:31:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur AIRESIS S.A.
07:32AIRESIS S A : Publication of the annual report 2017
PU
07:30AIRESIS : Le Coq Sportif renoue avec les bénéfices en 2017
AW
07/02Airesis table sur une hausse des recettes en 2017 pour Le Coq Sportif
AW
12/01AIRESIS S A : Roadshow 2017
PU
2017AIRESIS S A : annonce le départ du Directeur Financier
PU
2017AIRESIS : le CFO Yves Corthésy quitte l'entreprise en mars 2018
AW
2017AIRESIS S A : La boutique du Coq Sportif désormais en ligne en Suisse
PU
2017AIRESIS S A : Evolution de l'activité
PU
2017AIRESIS S A : Le coq sportif retrouve le coq de la FFR
MB
2017Airesis a réduit ses pertes au premier semestre
AW
Plus d'actualités
Graphique AIRESIS S.A.
Durée : Période :
Airesis S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Airesis S.A. | AIRE | CH0010947627 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique AIRESIS S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Marc-Henri Beausire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yves Corthésy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Urs Linsi Non-Executive Director
Pierre Duboux Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIRESIS S.A.15.79%0
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG5.91%19 592
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA9.55%2 357
INDUS HOLDING AG-1.18%1 774
MBB SE4.15%759
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-23.69%675
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
250 694 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.