Airesis S A : PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2017

Communiqué de presseMontreux, le 27 avril 2018

PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2017

Highlights 2017:

•Return to profitability at Le Coq Sportif, Airesis main participation with a positive net profit of MEUR 0.6 (2016: MEUR -12.6) and an EBITDA of MEUR 3.8 (2016: MEUR -6.3).

•8.5% increase in turnover at Le Coq Sportif, reaching MEUR 117.5 (2016: 108.3), driven by excellent textile sales.

•Total group revenues amount to MCHF 140.1, up more than 9.2% YOY.

Commenting on 2017 annual results, Le Coq Sportif and Airesis CEO Marc-Henri Beausire said:

"The year 2017 is marked by the return to profitability of Le Coq Sportif. It is an important milestone and I remain convinced we can build on this and continue to develop and improve the business in the future."

The 2017 annual report of Airesis has been released to the public today and it is available online on our websitehttp://airesis.com/en/annual-and-interim-reports

Airesis is an investment company based in Montreux, Switzerland, whose shares are listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX :AIRE). The company takes an active approach in the management of its participation while respecting the individual character of each one. Airesis holds a stake in Le Coq Sportif (82%) and Movement Group (92%). Airesis' investments offer one or two main collections yearly.

PUBLICATION DU RAPPORT DE GESTION 2017

Résultat 2017

•Retour à la rentabilité du Coq Sportif,principale participation d'Airesisavec un bénéfice net de MEUR 0.6 (2016 : MEUR -12.6) et un EBITDA de MEUR 3.8 (2016 : MEUR -6.3).

•8.5% d'augmentation du chiffre d'affairesdu Coq Sportif, atteignant MEUR 117.5 (2016 : MEUR 108.3), entrainé par les excellentes ventes du textile.

•Le chiffre d'affaires du groupe s'établit à MCHF 140.1, en hausse de 9.2% par rapport à 2016.

Marc-Henri Beausire, CEO d'Airesis et du Coq Sportif,a déclaré :

«L'année 2017 est marquée par le retour à la profitabilité du Coq Sportif. Il s'agit d'une étapeimportante et je reste convaincu que nous pouvons continuer sur cette lancée et ainsi poursuivre le développement de l'entreprise dans le futur. »

Le rapport de gestion 2017d'Airesis SA a été rendu public ce jour et est disponible sur le sitehttp://airesis.com/fr/rapports-annuels-et-intermediaires

Airesis est une société d'investissements basée à Montreux dont les actions sont cotées à la bourse suisse (SIX: AIRE). Elle participe activement à la gestion de ses participations tout en respectant le caractère propre de chacune d'elles. Airesis détient Le Coq Sportif (82%) et Movement Group (92%).

Les participations d'Airesis proposent une ou deux collections par année.