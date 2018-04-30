Alliance Développement Capital SIIC (ADC SIIC) : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2017

ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC

Société Européenne au capital de 20 572 093,32 euros

Siège social : Avenue de l'Astronomie 9 - Saint-Josse-ten-Noode - 1210 Bruxelles (Belgique)

0526.937.652

Bruxelles, le 30 avril 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de la FSMA et de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.adcsiic.eu dans la rubrique "Rapports financiers ».

