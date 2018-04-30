Connexion
Alliance Développement Capital SIIC (ADC SIIC) : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2017

30/04/2018 | 18:45

ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC
Société Européenne au capital de 20 572 093,32 euros
Siège social : Avenue de l'Astronomie 9 - Saint-Josse-ten-Noode - 1210 Bruxelles (Belgique)
0526.937.652

Bruxelles, le 30 avril 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de la FSMA et de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.adcsiic.eu dans la rubrique "Rapports financiers ».



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL (ADC SIIC) via Globenewswire
