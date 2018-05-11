ArcelorMittal : Agenda economique du vendredi 11 mai

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
WASHINGTON - 14h30 Prix import-export / avril
- 16h00 Indice de confiance du Michigan (1ère estimation) / mai
FRANCFORT - 15h15 Discours de Mario Draghi lors d'un colloque sur "L'état de
l'Union" organisé par l'European University Institute https://stateoftheunion.eui.eu
Sociétés :
PARIS - ArcelorMittal / résultats du T1
- 07h30 Air France-KLM / trafic d'avril
BRUXELLES - ArcelorMittal / résultats du T1
