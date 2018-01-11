Connexion
AVIVA INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TORBEN DUNKEL AS HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL, DACH

11/01/2018

AVIVA INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TORBEN DUNKEL AS HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL, DACH

(Frankfurt, Zurich, London): Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc ('Aviva'), expands its client solutions team with Torben Dunkel as Head of Institutional, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) with immediate effect. He reports to Remi Casals, Head of European Institutional Client Solutions


Torben is based in Frankfurt and will be responsible for growing Aviva Investors' institutional platform with pension schemes, insurance companies and other institutional investors across the DACH region.

He joins from Robeco Institutional Asset Management, where he was Executive Director, Institutional Sales. Prior to this he was Director, Institutional Sales at Selinus Capital and before that Vice President, Institutional Client Group Europe at J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Europe).

Remi Casals, Head of European Institutional Client Solutions, said: "I am delighted to welcome Torben to Aviva Investors. We see strong potential to further grow our institutional presence in the DACH region, and Torben's experience will help us deliver solutions to help our clients achieve their investment goals."

ENDS

For more information please contact:

Kirsten Duelli

Instinctif Partners

+41 44 280 11 88

kirsten.duelli@instinctif.com

Notes to Editors

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

The information and opinions contained in this document are for use by the financial press and media only. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information or opinions contained in this document nor should they be seen as advice.

The press release is provided on the basis that Aviva Investors Global Services Limited is not causing the communication of a financial promotion under exemption of the Financial Promotion Order, as Aviva Investors Global Services Limited has no control over the way in which an article based on this press release is prepared and published by the financial press and media.

Except where stated as otherwise, the source of all information is Aviva Investors Global Services Limited ("Aviva Investors") as at x September 2017. Unless stated otherwise any views, opinions expressed are those of Aviva Investors. They should not be viewed as indicating any guarantee of return from an investment managed by Aviva Investors nor as advice of any nature. Past performance is not an indicator for future returns. The value of an investment and any income from it may go down as well as up and the investor may not get back the original amount invested.

Issued by Aviva Investors Global Services Limited, registered in England No. 1151805. Registered Office: St Helen's, 1 Undershaft, London, EC3P 3DQ Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors is the global asset management business of Aviva plc. The business delivers investment management solutions, services and client-driven performance to clients worldwide. Aviva Investors operates in 15 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the United Kingdom with assets under management of £351 billion as at 30 June 2017.


AVIVA PLC

  • Aviva provides life insurance, general insurance, health insurance and asset management to 33 million customers, across 16 markets worldwide
  • In the UK we are the leading insurer serving one in every four households and have strong businesses in selected markets in Europe, Asia and Canada. Our shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and we are a member of the FTSE100 index.
  • Aviva helps people save for the future and manage the risks of everyday life; we paid out £34.4 billion in benefits and claims in 2016
  • By serving our customers well, we are building a business which is strong and sustainable, which our people are proud to work for, and which makes a positive contribution to society.

For an introduction to what we do and how we do it, please click here http://www.aviva.com/media




