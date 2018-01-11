AVIVA INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TORBEN DUNKEL AS HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL, DACH

(Frankfurt, Zurich, London): Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc ('Aviva'), expands its client solutions team with Torben Dunkel as Head of Institutional, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) with immediate effect. He reports to Remi Casals, Head of European Institutional Client Solutions



Torben is based in Frankfurt and will be responsible for growing Aviva Investors' institutional platform with pension schemes, insurance companies and other institutional investors across the DACH region.

He joins from Robeco Institutional Asset Management, where he was Executive Director, Institutional Sales. Prior to this he was Director, Institutional Sales at Selinus Capital and before that Vice President, Institutional Client Group Europe at J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Europe).

Remi Casals, Head of European Institutional Client Solutions, said: "I am delighted to welcome Torben to Aviva Investors. We see strong potential to further grow our institutional presence in the DACH region, and Torben's experience will help us deliver solutions to help our clients achieve their investment goals."

