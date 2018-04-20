Connexion
Banimmo : vend un immeuble à Rocquencourt (France)

20/04/2018 | 17:41

Banimmo a signé ce vendredi 20 avril l'acte de vente de son immeuble Rocquencourt, près de Versailles (78), à un groupe français qui en fera son siège social.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Banimmo via Globenewswire
