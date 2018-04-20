Banimmo : vend un immeuble à Rocquencourt (France)

Banimmo a signé ce vendredi 20 avril l'acte de vente de son immeuble Rocquencourt, près de Versailles (78), à un groupe français qui en fera son siège social.

