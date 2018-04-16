Bank of America : Agenda economique du lundi 16 avril

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
PARIS :
- 14h50 Adjudication de 4,5 milliards à 5,7 milliards d'euros de BTF
WASHINGTON :
- 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / avril
- 16h00 Indice immobilier NAHB / avril
- 16h00 Stocks des entreprises / février
NEW YORK :
- Bank of America / résultats du T1 (avant Bourse)
- Netflix / résultats du T1 (après Bourse)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
