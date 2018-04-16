Bank of America : Agenda economique du lundi 16 avril

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) ** PARIS : - 14h50 Adjudication de 4,5 milliards à 5,7 milliards d'euros de BTF WASHINGTON : - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / avril - 16h00 Indice immobilier NAHB / avril - 16h00 Stocks des entreprises / février NEW YORK : - Bank of America / résultats du T1 (avant Bourse) - Netflix / résultats du T1 (après Bourse) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Les informations économiques et financières en français LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE LES VALEURS DU JOUR LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

Valeurs citées dans l'article Varia. Dernier Var. 1janv NETFLIX 0.78% 311.65 62.35%