Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Blue Solutions    BLUE   FR0011592104

BLUE SOLUTIONS (BLUE)
Blue Solutions : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

04/05/2018 | 15:51

BLUE SOLUTIONS

Raison sociale de l'émetteur :
Blue Solutions
Société Anonyme
Capital : 145 815 330 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
421 090 051 R.C.S. Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE  223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2018 :

 

Total actions émises

  		29 163 066
 

Total droits de vote

  		54 836 459
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

  		54 836 459

                                                                                        Le 4 mai 2018

Il est précisé que par l'effet de la loi n°2014-384 dite « loi Florange » et sans qu'il n'ait été procédé à la modification matérielle des statuts, un droit de vote double est conféré aux actions entièrement libérées et pour lesquelles il est justifié d'une inscription nominative depuis deux ans au nom du même actionnaire.

 

 

Correspondance à adresser : Tour Bolloré - 31-32, quai de Dion Bouton
F 92811 Puteaux cedex
Tél. : 01 46 96 44 33 - Fax : 01 46 96 44 22 - Internet : www.blue-solutions.com
Siège social : Odet - F 29500 Ergué Gaberic - S.A. au capital de 145 815 330 Euros 
421 090 051 R.C.S. Quimper - FR 74 421 090 051

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Blue Solutions via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
Graphique BLUE SOLUTIONS
Durée : Période :
Blue Solutions : Graphique analyse technique Blue Solutions | BLUE | FR0011592104 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BLUE SOLUTIONS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
 
Recommandation moyenne
Nombre d'Analystes
Objectif de cours Moyen -
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -100%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Gilles Alix Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman
Fabrice Bouteau Chief Financial Officer
Didier Marginedès Vice Chairman
Cyrille Bolloré Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BLUE SOLUTIONS-0.99%588
CONTINENTAL-0.73%54 314
DENSO CORP-16.81%41 625
CUMMINS-17.28%24 121
APTIV7.41%23 916
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%22 044
