Blue Solutions : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

Blue Solutions

Société Anonyme

Capital : 145 815 330 Euros

Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric

421 090 051 R.C.S. Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2018 :





Total actions émises



29 163 066



Total droits de vote



54 836 459



Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée



54 836 459

Le 4 mai 2018

Il est précisé que par l'effet de la loi n°2014-384 dite « loi Florange » et sans qu'il n'ait été procédé à la modification matérielle des statuts, un droit de vote double est conféré aux actions entièrement libérées et pour lesquelles il est justifié d'une inscription nominative depuis deux ans au nom du même actionnaire.

