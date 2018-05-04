Blue Solutions : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

BLUE SOLUTIONS
Raison sociale de l'émetteur :
Blue Solutions
Société Anonyme
Capital : 145 815 330 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
421 090 051 R.C.S. Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2018 :
|
Total actions émises
| 29 163 066
|
Total droits de vote
| 54 836 459
|
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
| 54 836 459
Le 4 mai 2018
Il est précisé que par l'effet de la loi n°2014-384 dite « loi Florange » et sans qu'il n'ait été procédé à la modification matérielle des statuts, un droit de vote double est conféré aux actions entièrement libérées et pour lesquelles il est justifié d'une inscription nominative depuis deux ans au nom du même actionnaire.
|
Correspondance à adresser : Tour Bolloré - 31-32, quai de Dion Bouton
F 92811 Puteaux cedex
Tél. : 01 46 96 44 33 - Fax : 01 46 96 44 22 - Internet : www.blue-solutions.com
Siège social : Odet - F 29500 Ergué Gaberic - S.A. au capital de 145 815 330 Euros
421 090 051 R.C.S. Quimper - FR 74 421 090 051
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Blue Solutions via Globenewswire