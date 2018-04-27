Burelle S.A. : honoraires 2017 des contrôleurs légaux des comptes

BURELLE SA

Société Anonyme au capital de 27 799 725 €

Siège social : 19, boulevard Jules Carteret - 69007 LYON

RCS : 785 386 319 Lyon

HONORAIRES DES CONTROLEURS LEGAUX DES COMPTES

ET DES MEMBRES DE LEUR RESEAU

Exercices 2016 et 2017

en milliers d'euros Exercice 2017 Mazars Ernst & Young



Cailliau

Dedouit & Associés Total Commissariat aux comptes certification, examen des comptes individuels et consolidés dont : 2 211 1 954 205 4 371 · Burelle SA 60 0 200 260 · Filiales 2151 1 954 5 4 111 Services autres que la certification des comptes 168 602 0 770 · Burelle SA 0 0 0 - · Filiales 168 602 0 770 Total 2 379 2 556 205 5 141

en milliers d'euros Exercice 2016



Mazars



Ernst & Young Cailliau Dedouit & Associés



Total Commissariat aux comptes certification, examen des comptes individuels et consolidés dont : 1 960 1 864 205 4 029 · Burelle SA 60 0 200 260 · Filiales 1 900 1 864 5 3 769 Autres diligences directement liées à la mission du commissaire aux comptes 77 229 0 306 · Burelle SA 0 0 0 - · Filiales 77 229 0 306 Total 2 037 2 093 205 4 335

