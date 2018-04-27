Burelle S.A. : honoraires 2017 des contrôleurs légaux des comptes

BURELLE SA
Société Anonyme au capital de 27 799 725 €
Siège social : 19, boulevard Jules Carteret - 69007 LYON
RCS : 785 386 319 Lyon
HONORAIRES DES CONTROLEURS LEGAUX DES COMPTES
ET DES MEMBRES DE LEUR RESEAU
Exercices 2016 et 2017
| en milliers d'euros
|
|
|
|
|
| Exercice 2017
| Mazars
| Ernst & Young
|
Cailliau
Dedouit & Associés
| Total
| Commissariat aux comptes certification, examen des comptes individuels et consolidés dont :
| 2 211
| 1 954
| 205
| 4 371
| · Burelle SA
| 60
| 0
| 200
| 260
| · Filiales
| 2151
| 1 954
| 5
| 4 111
| Services autres que la certification des comptes
| 168
| 602
| 0
| 770
| · Burelle SA
| 0
| 0
| 0
| -
| · Filiales
| 168
| 602
| 0
| 770
| Total
| 2 379
| 2 556
| 205
| 5 141
| en milliers d'euros
|
|
|
|
| Exercice 2016
|
Mazars
|
Ernst & Young
| Cailliau Dedouit & Associés
|
Total
| Commissariat aux comptes certification, examen des comptes individuels et consolidés dont :
| 1 960
| 1 864
| 205
| 4 029
| · Burelle SA
| 60
| 0
| 200
| 260
| · Filiales
| 1 900
| 1 864
| 5
| 3 769
| Autres diligences directement liées à la mission du commissaire aux comptes
| 77
| 229
| 0
| 306
| · Burelle SA
| 0
| 0
| 0
| -
| · Filiales
| 77
| 229
| 0
| 306
| Total
| 2 037
| 2 093
| 205
| 4 335
