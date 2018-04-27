Burelle S.A. : mise à disposition du rapport du Conseil d'administration sur le gouvernement d'entreprise

BURELLE SA

Société Anonyme au capital de 27 799 725 €

Siège social : 19, boulevard Jules Carteret - 69007 LYON

RCS : 785 386 319 Lyon

MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT DU CONSEIL D'ADMINSITRATION SUR LE GOUVERNEMENT D'ENTREPRISE

Le rapport 2017 du Conseil d'Administration sur le gouvernement d'entreprise est disponible sur le site internet : www.burelle.com sous l'onglet 'Publications', 'Informations réglementées'.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Burelle S.A. via Globenewswire

