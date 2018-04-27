Burelle S.A. : mise disposition du rapport financier annuel 2017

BURELLE SA

Société Anonyme au capital de 27 799 725 €

Siège social : 19, boulevard Jules Carteret - 69007 LYON

RCS : 785 386 319 Lyon

MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2017

Le rapport financier annuel de Burelle SA est disponible :

- sur le site internet www.burelle.com sous l'onglet 'Publications', 'Informations réglementées' ;

- sur simple demande adressée par courrier à l'adresse suivante :

Burelle SA, 1 rue François 1er 75008 Paris - Tél 01 40 87 65 00

