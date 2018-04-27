Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Cambodge (Compagnie du)    CBDG   FR0000079659

CAMBODGE (COMPAGNIE DU) (CBDG)
COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

27/04/2018 | 18:36

27 avril 2018

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE
Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

Compagnie du Cambodge annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2017.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.compagnie-du-cambodge.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel). Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE via Globenewswire
