Carmila : Résultats des votes

Assemblée Générale Mixte CARMILA du mercredi 16 mai 2018
Nombre de titres formant le capital135 060 029
Résolution
Type
Date
Voix
Voix
Présents & Représentés
% du Capital
Exprimés
Voix Exclus
Etat Adoption
Pour
%
Contre
%
Abstention
%
PREMIÈRE RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:08:34
127 040 188
>99,99%
0
0,00%
1 758
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
DEUXIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:09:29
127 040 188
>99,99%
0
0,00%
1 758
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
TROISIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:11:25
127 013 879
99,98%
26 309
0,02%
1 758
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
QUATRIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:12:38
126 861 658
99,86%
178 530
0,14%
1 758
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
CINQUIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:13:30
60 780 406
90,61%
6 299 049
9,39%
2 071
<0,01%
67 081 526
49,67%
59 960 420
Adoptée
SIXIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:14:20
126 652 824
99,69%
387 364
0,30%
1 758
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
SEPTIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:15:03
121 484 894
95,63%
5 554 981
4,37%
2 071
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
HUITIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:15:53
121 059 843
95,29%
5 980 345
4,71%
1 758
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
NEUVIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGO
16/05/2018 11:16:58
126 938 155
99,92%
102 033
0,08%
1 758
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
DIXIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGE
16/05/2018 11:19:06
126 003 986
99,18%
1 036 202
0,82%
1 758
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
ONZIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGE
16/05/2018 11:19:56
126 009 683
99,19%
1 030 495
0,81%
1 768
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
DOUZIÈME RÉSOLUTION
AGE
16/05/2018 11:20:46
127 031 601
>99,99%
0
0,00%
10 345
<0,01%
127 041 946
94,06%
0
Adoptée
