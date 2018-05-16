Connexion
Carmila    CARM   FR0010828137

CARMILA (CARM)
  Rapport  
16/05 17:35:49
24.9 EUR   -0.20%
19:45CARMILA : Résultats des votes
PU
15/05CARMILA : Rapport spécial du Conseil d'Administration sur l'attribut..
PU
07/05CARMILA : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
Carmila : Résultats des votes

16/05/2018 | 19:45

Résultat des votes

Assemblée Générale Mixte CARMILA du mercredi 16 mai 2018

Nombre de titres formant le capital 135 060 029

Résolution

Type

Date

Voix

Voix

Présents & Représentés

% du Capital

Exprimés

Voix Exclus

Etat Adoption

Pour

%

Contre

%

Abstention

%

PREMIÈRE RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:08:34

127 040 188

>99,99%

0

0,00%

1 758

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

DEUXIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:09:29

127 040 188

>99,99%

0

0,00%

1 758

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

TROISIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:11:25

127 013 879

99,98%

26 309

0,02%

1 758

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

QUATRIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:12:38

126 861 658

99,86%

178 530

0,14%

1 758

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

CINQUIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:13:30

60 780 406

90,61%

6 299 049

9,39%

2 071

<0,01%

67 081 526

49,67%

59 960 420

Adoptée

SIXIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:14:20

126 652 824

99,69%

387 364

0,30%

1 758

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

SEPTIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:15:03

121 484 894

95,63%

5 554 981

4,37%

2 071

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

HUITIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:15:53

121 059 843

95,29%

5 980 345

4,71%

1 758

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

NEUVIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGO

16/05/2018 11:16:58

126 938 155

99,92%

102 033

0,08%

1 758

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

DIXIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGE

16/05/2018 11:19:06

126 003 986

99,18%

1 036 202

0,82%

1 758

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

ONZIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGE

16/05/2018 11:19:56

126 009 683

99,19%

1 030 495

0,81%

1 768

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

DOUZIÈME RÉSOLUTION

AGE

16/05/2018 11:20:46

127 031 601

>99,99%

0

0,00%

10 345

<0,01%

127 041 946

94,06%

0

Adoptée

Généré le 16/05/2018 à 11:24:56

Page 1 sur 1

La Sté Carmila SA a publié ce contenu, le 16 mai 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le16 mai 2018 17:44:00 UTC.

