Christian Dior : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport annuel au 31 décembre 2017

COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION

DU RAPPORT ANNUEL AU 31 DECEMBRE 2017

Le rapport annuel au 31 décembre 2017 de Christian Dior a été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers le 22 mars 2018. Ce document est tenu à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la réglementation en vigueur et peut être consulté dans la rubrique « Information réglementée » du site internet de la Société (www.dior-finance.com).

Ce rapport comprend notamment le rapport financier annuel ainsi que le Rapport du Conseil d'administration sur le gouvernement d'entreprise établi en application des dispositions de l'article L. 225-37 du Code de commerce.

