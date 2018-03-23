Connexion
Christian Dior : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport annuel au 31 décembre 2017

23/03/2018 | 11:01

COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION
DU RAPPORT ANNUEL AU 31 DECEMBRE 2017

Le rapport annuel au 31 décembre 2017 de Christian Dior a été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers le 22 mars 2018. Ce document est tenu à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la réglementation en vigueur et peut être consulté dans la rubrique « Information réglementée » du site internet de la Société (www.dior-finance.com).

Ce rapport comprend notamment le rapport financier annuel ainsi que le Rapport du Conseil d'administration sur le gouvernement d'entreprise établi en application des dispositions de l'article L. 225-37 du Code de commerce.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Christian Dior via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 44 642 M
EBIT 2018 8 960 M
Résultat net 2018 2 283 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 1,64%
PER 2018 25,06
PER 2019 23,18
Capi. / CA 2018 1,29x
Capi. / CA 2019 1,21x
Capitalisation 57 401 M
Nom Titre
Sidney Toledano Group Managing Director, COO & Director
Bernard Arnault Chairman
Florian Ollivier Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres Independent Director
Christian de Labriffe Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE3.23%70 839
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE2.95%158 074
VF CORPORATION0.84%29 601
THE SWATCH GROUP4.00%23 714
HENNES & MAURITZ-24.13%22 480
PVH CORPORATION4.22%11 001
