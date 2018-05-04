04 mai 2018

COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN

Modalités de mise à disposition des informations relatives à l'Assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 1 juin 2018

Le rapport annuel et le document de vote par correspondance sont disponibles sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.tramways-de-rouen.fr (Investisseurs/Publications/Rapport annuel).

Source: Compagnie des tramways de Rouen via Globenewswire

