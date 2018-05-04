Connexion
Compagnie des Tramways de Rouen    MLTRA   FR0000031866

Cours en temps réel. Temps réel  - 03/04 11:30:28
3300 EUR   +1.23%
Compagnie des tramways de Rouen : Modalités de mise à disposition des informations relatives à l'Assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 1 juin 2018

04/05/2018 | 20:09

04 mai 2018

COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN

Modalités de mise à disposition des informations relatives à l'Assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 1 juin 2018

Le rapport annuel et le document de vote par correspondance sont disponibles sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.tramways-de-rouen.fr (Investisseurs/Publications/Rapport annuel).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Compagnie des tramways de Rouen via Globenewswire
Toute l'actualité sur COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE
20:09COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Modalités de mise à disposition des informatio..
GL
22/03COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Résultats 2017
PU
22/03COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : résultats 2017
GL
2017COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Résultats des votes de l'Assemblée générale or..
PU
2016TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Résultats des votes à l 'Assemblée générale ordinaire et ext..
PU
2016TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Rapport Financier annuel 2015
PU
2015TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Résultats des votes de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire et ext..
PU
2006TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Assemblée Générale mixte
NI
2004TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Assemblée Générale
NI
2003TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN : Assemblée Générale ordinaire
NI
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Thibaut de Rivoire Managing Director
Cédric de Bailliencourt Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Alix Director
Emmanuel Fossorier Director & Head-Financial Communications
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN0.00%0
BLACKROCK1.75%82 736
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.02%54 397
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.13%35 956
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.68%23 587
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-22.41%19 461
