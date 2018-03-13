Connexion
CRCAM Alpes Provence : Mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'AG Mixte du 30 03 2018

13/03/2018 | 11:37

 Aix-en-Provence, le 13 mars 2018

 

CRCAM Alpes Provence :

Mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'Assemblée Générale Mixte du 30 mars 2018

 

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

 

Lien direct vers la rubrique « Informations financières et réglementées » : 

https://ca-alpesprovence-dedie.com/boCommunique/pdf/5aa7a0dc9dcb1.pdf

 

   

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CRCAM Alpes Provence via Globenewswire
