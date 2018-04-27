Connexion
CRCAM Alpes Provence :Mise à disposition du Rapport Financier 2017

27/04/2018 | 09:31

 

 Communiqué Information réglementée

 Aix-en-Provence, le 27 avril 2018

 

CRCAM Alpes Provence 

Mise à disposition du Rapport Financier - Exercice 2017

 

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers :

Lien direct :  

https://ca-alpesprovence-dedie.com/boCommunique/pdf/5ae2cf01e24d8.pdf

 

 

   

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CRCAM Alpes Provence via Globenewswire
