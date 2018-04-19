Connexion
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE DU LANGUEDOC
CRCAM DU LANGUEDOC : Diffusion du document d'information annuel sur les publications

19/04/2018

Crédit Agricole du Languedoc : document d'information annuel.

Le document d'information annuel mentionnant toutes les informations publiées au cours des douze derniers mois au 19/04/2018 de la Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc a été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 19 avril 2018.

Ce document en version française est consultable sur le site Internet du Crédit Agricole du Languedoc : rubrique "Votre Caisse Régionale"/"Communiqués" ou sur le lien suivant : http://www.ca-languedoc.com/communiques.html



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CRCAM DU LANGUEDOC via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Véronique Flachaire Chief Executive Officer
Jacques Boyer Chairman
Anne Cavaillon Financial Director, Head-Recovery & Legal
Jean-Claude Limouzy Vice Chairman
Pierre Bories Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE DU LANGUEDOC4.12%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.06%372 827
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.61%327 191
BANK OF AMERICA1.39%302 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.21%271 591
WELLS FARGO-16.65%245 706
