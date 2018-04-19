CRCAM DU LANGUEDOC : Diffusion du document d'information annuel sur les publications

Crédit Agricole du Languedoc : document d'information annuel.

Le document d'information annuel mentionnant toutes les informations publiées au cours des douze derniers mois au 19/04/2018 de la Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc a été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 19 avril 2018.

Ce document en version française est consultable sur le site Internet du Crédit Agricole du Languedoc : rubrique "Votre Caisse Régionale"/"Communiqués" ou sur le lien suivant : http://www.ca-languedoc.com/communiques.html

