Crédit Agricole du Morbihan    CMO   FR0000045551

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN (CMO)
CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier annuel 2017

10/04/2018 | 12:05

CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : PUBLICATION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2017

 

La Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole du Morbihan informe le public que son Rapport Financier Annuel 2017, est disponible sur le site Internet www.ca-morbihan.fr, dans la Rubrique « Informations réglementées ».

Conformément aux articles 222-3 et 222-9 du livre II du RGAMF, ce rapport inclut le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise (établi en application de l'article L 225-37 du code de commerce, tel que modifié par l'ordonnance n° 2017-1162 du 12 juillet 2017), le communiqué normalisé par l'AMF indiquant le montant des honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes, le document annuel d'information ainsi que les informations figurant dans le descriptif du programme de rachat des Certificats Coopératifs d'Investissement.

 



Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Pierre-Louis Boissière Chief Executive Officer
Christian Jean-Marie Talgorn Chairman
Guy Fouquet Director-Finance & Risks
Patrick Guerizec Director
Gilles le Peih Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN6.65%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.00%196 222
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%87 007
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-6.58%60 213
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-3.39%59 906
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-8.42%53 615
