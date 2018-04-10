CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier annuel 2017

CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : PUBLICATION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2017

La Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole du Morbihan informe le public que son Rapport Financier Annuel 2017, est disponible sur le site Internet www.ca-morbihan.fr, dans la Rubrique « Informations réglementées ».

Conformément aux articles 222-3 et 222-9 du livre II du RGAMF, ce rapport inclut le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise (établi en application de l'article L 225-37 du code de commerce, tel que modifié par l'ordonnance n° 2017-1162 du 12 juillet 2017), le communiqué normalisé par l'AMF indiquant le montant des honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes, le document annuel d'information ainsi que les informations figurant dans le descriptif du programme de rachat des Certificats Coopératifs d'Investissement.

