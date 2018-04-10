CRCAM SUD RHONE ALPES : AVIS DE MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER 2017

CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL

SUD RHONE ALPES

SOCIETE COOPERATIVE à CAPITAL VARIABLE

Au capital actuel de 69 949 310,00 euros

Siège social :

15-17, rue Paul Claudel - 38100 GRENOBLE

402 121 958 RCS GRENOBLE

Avis de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2017

Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, le rapport financier annuel 2017 est disponible sur le site internet dela Caisserégionale à l'adresse suivante :

http://www.ca-sudrhonealpes.fr/ActualitesRegionales/communiques-et-publications.html

Ce document a également été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 9 avril 2018.

