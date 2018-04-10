Connexion
CRCAM SUD RHONE ALPES : AVIS DE MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER 2017

10/04/2018 | 10:26

CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL

SUD RHONE ALPES

SOCIETE COOPERATIVE à CAPITAL VARIABLE

Au capital actuel de 69 949 310,00 euros

Siège social :

15-17, rue Paul Claudel - 38100 GRENOBLE

402 121 958 RCS GRENOBLE

 

 

Avis de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2017

 

 

Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, le rapport financier annuel 2017 est disponible sur le site internet dela Caisserégionale à l'adresse suivante :

 

http://www.ca-sudrhonealpes.fr/ActualitesRegionales/communiques-et-publications.html

 

Ce document a également été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 9 avril 2018.

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CRCAM SUD RHONE ALPES via Globenewswire
