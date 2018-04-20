Connexion
ESSO S.A.F. : Modalité de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel relatif au 31 décembre 2017

20/04/2018 | 17:31

Information Réglementée                                                              
Courbevoie, le 20 avril 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel

La société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers le rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.esso.fr.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ESSO S.A.F. via Globenewswire
