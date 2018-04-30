FIPP : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2017

FIPP

Société Anonyme au capital de 15 000 000 €

2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS

542 047 212 RCS PARIS

Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11

Paris, le 30 avril 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du Rapport Financier Annuel au 31 décembre 2017

La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017 peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.f-i-p-p.com/ dans la rubrique « Informations réglementées ».

