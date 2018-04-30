Connexion
FIPP : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2017

30/04/2018 | 20:49

FIPP
Société Anonyme au capital de 15 000 000 €
2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS
542 047 212 RCS PARIS
Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11

Paris, le 30 avril 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du Rapport Financier Annuel au 31 décembre 2017

La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017 peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.f-i-p-p.com/ dans la rubrique « Informations réglementées ».



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FIPP via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Richard de Prilleux Lonsdale-Hands Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Jean Simon Engler Director
Thierry Le Guénic Director
Nicolas Boucheron Director & Legal Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIPP12.50%0
BLACKROCK1.75%84 011
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)2.86%55 858
STATE STREET CORPORATION2.71%37 005
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.64%24 234
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.36%20 806
