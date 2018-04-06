Assemblée générale ordinaire de Fluxys Belgium : 8 mai 2018

L'Assemblée générale ordinaire de Fluxys Belgium se tiendra le mardi 8 mai 2018. Téléchargez ci-dessous la convocation y compris l'ordre du jour.

Les autres documents relatifs à l'Assemblée et le rapport annuel financier 2017 se trouvent sur le site internet de Fluxys Belgium : http://www.fluxys.com/belgium/fr-BE/Financial%20info/GeneralMeeting/GeneralMeeting

