Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Fluxys Belgium    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM (FLUX)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
Cours en différé. Temps Différé  - 06/04 14:12:36
26.7 EUR   -1.11%
13:47ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉR : 8 mai 2018
GL
28/03INFORMATIONS RÉ : résultats 2017
PU
28/03FLUXYS BELGIUM : résultats 2017
GL
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Assemblée générale ordinaire de Fluxys Belgium : 8 mai 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
06/04/2018 | 13:47

L'Assemblée générale ordinaire de Fluxys Belgium se tiendra le mardi 8 mai 2018. Téléchargez ci-dessous la convocation y compris l'ordre du jour.

Les autres documents relatifs à l'Assemblée et le rapport annuel financier 2017 se trouvent sur le site internet de Fluxys Belgium : http://www.fluxys.com/belgium/fr-BE/Financial%20info/GeneralMeeting/GeneralMeeting



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Fluxys via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur FLUXYS BELGIUM
13:47ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DE FLUX : 8 mai 2018
GL
28/03INFORMATIONS RÉGLEMENTÉES : résultats 2017
PU
28/03FLUXYS BELGIUM - INFORMATIONS RÉGLE : résultats 2017
GL
28/03FLUXYS BELGIUM : Résultats annuels
CO
12/03EDF, Total vont lancer la vente du terminal de Dunkerque-presse
RE
22/02FLUXYS BELGIUM : L’utilisation intelligente des gaz renouvelables permet à..
PU
02/01FLUXYS BELGIUM : Information transparence
PU
02/01COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE FLUXYS BELGIUM : informations conformément à la réglementat..
GL
2017FLUXYS BELGIUM : Fenêtre de souscription ouverte pour les services de transborde..
PU
2017FLUXYS BELGIUM : et GRTgaz vont lancer le premier point d'interconnexion virtuel..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Graphique FLUXYS BELGIUM
Durée : Période :
Fluxys Belgium : Graphique analyse technique Fluxys Belgium | FLUX | BE0974265945 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique FLUXYS BELGIUM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Paul Tummers Chief Financial Officer
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Luc Hujoel Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM3.71%378
ENBRIDGE INC-21.05%53 743
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-7.88%52 904
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-16.41%37 016
KINDER MORGAN INC-14.22%33 223
MPLX LP-6.85%26 230
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
247 719 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.