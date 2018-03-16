Paris, le 16 mars 2018

Foncière Euris : Mise à disposition des états financiers 2017

Foncière Euris met à disposition ses états financiers consolidés et individuels portant sur l'exercice 2017.

Ceux-ci sont disponibles sur son site Internet http://www.fonciere-euris.fr.

Contact :

M. Michel Savart

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 44 71 14 00

Email : contact-fe@euris.fr

http://www.fonciere-euris.fr

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FONCIÈRE EURIS via Globenewswire

