FONCIÈRE EURIS : Mise à disposition du Rapport Annuel 2017

FONCIERE EURIS
Société anonyme au capital de 149.386.875 euros
Siège Social : 83, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS
702 023 508 RCS PARIS
Paris, le 19 avril 2018
Mise à disposition du Rapport Annuel 2017
Foncière Euris (Paris: FR0000038499) (Paris:EURS) a déposé le 19 avril 2018 son rapport annuel 2017 auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
Ce document peut être consulté dans la rubrique Publications du site Internet de la Société (www.fonciere-euris.fr). Il est tenu gratuitement à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la réglementation en vigueur.
Celui-ci intègre notamment les informations suivantes :
-
Le rapport financier annuel 2017,
-
Le rapport du Conseil d'administration sur le gouvernement d'entreprise.
Contact :
M. Michel Savart
Tél : + 33 (0) 1 44 71 14 00
Email : contact-fe@euris.fr
http://www.fonciere-euris.fr
