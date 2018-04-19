Connexion
FONCIÈRE EURIS : Mise à disposition du Rapport Annuel 2017

19/04/2018 | 18:06

FONCIERE EURIS

Société anonyme au capital de 149.386.875 euros

Siège Social : 83, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS

702 023 508 RCS PARIS

 

Paris, le 19 avril 2018

 

Mise à disposition du Rapport Annuel 2017

 

Foncière Euris (Paris: FR0000038499) (Paris:EURS) a déposé le 19 avril 2018 son rapport annuel 2017 auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Ce document peut être consulté dans la rubrique Publications du site Internet de la Société (www.fonciere-euris.fr). Il est tenu gratuitement à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la réglementation en vigueur.

Celui-ci intègre notamment les informations suivantes :

  • Le rapport financier annuel 2017,
  • Le rapport du Conseil d'administration sur le gouvernement d'entreprise.

 

Contact :

M. Michel Savart

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 44 71 14 00

Email : contact-fe@euris.fr

http://www.fonciere-euris.fr

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FONCIÈRE EURIS via Globenewswire
