FORESTIERE EQUATORIALE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

27 avril 2018

LA FORESTIÈRE ÉQUATORIALE

Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

La Forestière Équatoriale annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.forestiere-equatoriale.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport Financier annuel). Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.

