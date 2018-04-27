Connexion
27/04/2018
895.99 EUR   -0.00%
18:45FORESTIERE EQUA : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017
GL
22/03FORESTIERE EQUA : Résultats 2017
GL
16/02FORESTIERE EQUA : chiffre d'affaires 2017
GL
FORESTIERE EQUATORIALE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

0
0
27/04/2018 | 18:45

27 avril 2018

LA FORESTIÈRE ÉQUATORIALE
Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

La Forestière Équatoriale annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2017.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.forestiere-equatoriale.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport Financier annuel). Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FORESTIERE EQUATORIALE via Globenewswire
