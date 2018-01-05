HF Company : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec le CIC

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

CONTRACTE AVEC CIC

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société HF COMPANY au CIC, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

· 9 702 titres

· 149 094,33 € en espèces

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

· 6 748 titres

· 173 785,81 € en espèces

Monsieur Yves Bouget

Président Directeur Général

