HF COMPANY (HF)

HF COMPANY (HF)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel  - 05/01 17:35:07
9.06 EUR   +0.22%
HF COMPANY : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec..
2017 HF COMPANY : s'offre TOPAnnonces
2017 HF COMPANY : rachète TOPAnnonces
HF Company : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec le CIC

05/01/2018 | 18:01

 

 

 

 

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE
 CONTRACTE AVEC CIC

 

 

 

 

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société HF COMPANY au CIC, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

 

 ·                     9 702               titres

 ·           149 094,33 €        en espèces

 

 

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

 

 ·                     6 748               titres

 ·           173 785,81 €        en espèces

 

 

 

Monsieur Yves Bouget

Président Directeur Général



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: HF Company via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2017 43,2 M
EBIT 2017 -2,30 M
Résultat net 2017 -2,20 M
Trésorerie 2017 18,0 M
Rendement 2017 5,53%
PER 2017 -
PER 2018 53,18
VE / CA 2017 0,32x
VE / CA 2018 0,32x
Capitalisation 31,8 M
Graphique HF COMPANY
Durée : Période :
HF Company : Graphique analyse technique HF Company | HF | FR0000038531 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique HF COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,66%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Yves Bouget Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Ceppe Chief Financial Officer
Eric Tabone Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Annie Ludena Director
Dominique Garreau Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HF COMPANY3.20%38
BHARTI INFRATEL LTD-0.24%11 062
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC-1.36%8 965
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA-0.81%4 438
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%3 030
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%2 286
