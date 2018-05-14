IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 30 April 2018

IGE+XAO

Société Anonyme with capital of 5,467,823.90 euros

Head office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac

31770 COLOMIERS

338 514 987 RCS Toulouse

SIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 - VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87

Regulated information

Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 30 April 2018

In accordance with the article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and with the article 223-16 of the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) General Rule.

Toulouse, 14 May 2018

Total number of shares composing the registered capital: 1,420,214

Total number of voting rights:

Gross (1): 1,420,829

Net (2): 1,303,201

(1) In conformity with the article 223-11 of the AMF General Rule, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the whole shares composing the registered capital.

(2) The net total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the whole shares composing the registered capital after deduction of the shares without voting right (in particular treasury shares).

The following threshold crossing statutory obligation is added to the legal thresholds: Any natural person or legal entity, acting alone or jointly, who would hold, directly or indirectly, through one or several legal entities he controls according to the article L.233-3 of the French Commercial Code, a number of shares or voting rights representing two (2) percent of the capital or of the company voting rights or any multiple of this percentage and even if this percentage is superior to the 5% legal threshold, will have to notify to the company by registered letter sent to the head office the total number of shares or voting rights he holds within 15 days beginning from the day one the threshold is exceeded.

ABOUT THE IGE+XAO GROUP

For over 31 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". Since mid 2014 with Prosyst take over, IGE+XAO also offers a complete software range for electrical installation functional simulation. IGE+XAO employs 390 people around the world on 33 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 88,600 licences distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com

IGE+XAO GROUP CONTACTS

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Deodat de Severac - CS 90 312 - 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 - Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Site Web: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - Indice CAC Mid & Small® - ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/ Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group): +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IGE+XAO via Globenewswire

