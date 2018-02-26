Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Jacquet Metal Service    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METAL SERVICE (JCQ)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 janvier 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
26/02/2018 | 18:31

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Date

Nombre d'actions composant le capital

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en Assemblée générale

31 janvier 2018

24 028 438

33 824 947

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 24 028 438 actions s'élève à 33 824 947 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 322 386 droits de vote correspondant aux 322 386 actions détenues par JACQUET METAL

SERVICE SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General

Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des

Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting

31 janvier 2018

24 028 438

33 824 947

A total number of 33 824 947 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 322 386 voting rights attached to the 322 386 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

La Sté Jacquet Metal Service SA a publié ce contenu, le 26 février 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le26 février 2018 17:30:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur JACQUET METAL SERVICE
18:31JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 janvier 2018
PU
2017JACQUET METAL SERVICE : un actionnaire a réduit la ligne.
CF
2017JACQUET METAL SERVICES : Oddo reste à l'achat.
CF
2017JACQUET METAL SERVICE : publie des résultats trimestriels en forte hausse
AO
2017JACQUET METAL SERVICE : forte hausse du résultat net à 66,7ME
CF
2017Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe (actualisé)
RE
2017JACQUET METAL : forte hausse du résultat net au 1er semestre.
CF
2017JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Marge Ebitda en forte hausse au S1 à 6,7%
RE
2017JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Rapport d'activité au 30 juin 2017
PU
2017JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Résultats S1 2017
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2017 1 713 M
EBIT 2017 80,5 M
Résultat net 2017 47,0 M
Dette 2017 207 M
Rendement 2017 3,11%
PER 2017 14,51
PER 2018 12,28
VE / CA 2017 0,52x
VE / CA 2018 0,50x
Capitalisation 692 M
Graphique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Durée : Période :
Jacquet Metal Service : Graphique analyse technique Jacquet Metal Service | JCQ | FR0000033904 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 30,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Éric Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Guien Chief Information Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JACQUET METAL SERVICE4.73%874
VALE14.48%74 266
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.21.53%36 640
ARCELORMITTAL3.96%36 054
POSCO--.--%29 150
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-11.95%22 489
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
241 624 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.