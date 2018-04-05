LINEDATA SERVICES : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité

Linedata Services
Société Anonyme au Capital de 7.294.029 euros
Siège Social 27, rue d'Orléans - 92200 NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE
414 945 089 RCS NANTERRE
Tél : 01 73 43 70 10 - Site WEB : www.linedata.com
Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont
Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société Linedata Services (dont l'action est cotée sur Euronext Paris, Compartiment B) à la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :
Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :
