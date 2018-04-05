LINEDATA SERVICES : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité

Linedata Services

Société Anonyme au Capital de 7.294.029 euros

Siège Social 27, rue d'Orléans - 92200 NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE

414 945 089 RCS NANTERRE

Tél : 01 73 43 70 10 - Site WEB : www.linedata.com

Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont



Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société Linedata Services (dont l'action est cotée sur Euronext Paris, Compartiment B) à la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

3.416 titres Linedata Services

91.256,14 euros en espèces.

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

3.581 titres Linedata Services

95.433,29 euros en espèces.

