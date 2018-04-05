Connexion
LINEDATA SERVICES : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité

05/04/2018 | 18:01

Linedata Services
Société Anonyme au Capital de 7.294.029 euros
Siège Social 27, rue d'Orléans - 92200 NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE
414 945 089 RCS NANTERRE
Tél : 01 73 43 70 10 - Site WEB : www.linedata.com

Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont
  

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société Linedata Services (dont l'action est cotée sur Euronext Paris, Compartiment B) à la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  • 3.416 titres Linedata Services
  • 91.256,14 euros en espèces.

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  • 3.581 titres Linedata Services
  • 95.433,29 euros en espèces.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LINEDATA SERVICES via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2017 179 M
EBIT 2017 30,2 M
Résultat net 2017 19,8 M
Dette 2017 77,7 M
Rendement 2017 4,29%
PER 2017 11,48
PER 2018 11,75
VE / CA 2017 1,71x
VE / CA 2018 1,69x
Capitalisation 230 M
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Anvalary Jiva Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Bley Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Sophie Fvrier Director-Innovation, Communications & Marketing
Vivien Lévy-Garboua Vice Chairman
Lise Fauconnier Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LINEDATA SERVICES-18.85%282
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.06%183 745
SAP-10.05%128 135
INTUIT8.04%43 508
SERVICENOW INC24.07%28 904
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.27%14 380
