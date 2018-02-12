Michelin : MISE A DISPOSITION DU GUIDE DES COMPTES 2017

Clermont-Ferrand, le 12 février 2018



MISE À DISPOSITION DU GUIDE DES COMPTES 2017

Le 12 février 2018, Michelin a mis en ligne sur son site internet son Guide des Comptes 2017.

Il peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société (www.michelin.com ) , rubrique Finance / Informations réglementées / Communiqués publiés au titre de l'obligation d'information permanente

Ce Guide des Comptes comprend :

Le communiqué de presse

La présentation des résultats annuels

Le rapport de gestion du gérant

Les chiffres clés

Les états financiers consolidés

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin

12, cours Sablon

63000 Clermont-Ferrand





