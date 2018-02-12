Connexion
Michelin : MISE A DISPOSITION DU GUIDE DES COMPTES 2017

12/02/2018 | 17:47

Clermont-Ferrand, le 12 février 2018


MISE À DISPOSITION DU GUIDE DES COMPTES 2017

Le 12 février 2018, Michelin a mis en ligne sur son site internet son Guide des Comptes 2017.

Il peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société (www.michelin.com), rubrique Finance / Informations réglementées / Communiqués publiés au titre de l'obligation d'information permanente

Ce Guide des Comptes comprend :

  • Le communiqué de presse
  • La présentation des résultats annuels
  • Le rapport de gestion du gérant
  • Les chiffres clés
  • Les états financiers consolidés

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
12, cours Sablon
63000 Clermont-Ferrand




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Michelin via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2017 22 009 M
EBIT 2017 2 748 M
Résultat net 2017 1 662 M
Dette 2017 947 M
Rendement 2017 2,80%
PER 2017 13,17
PER 2018 11,65
VE / CA 2017 1,04x
VE / CA 2018 1,02x
Capitalisation 21 911 M
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & Managing General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Barbara M. Dalibard Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MICHELIN2.09%26 844
BRIDGESTONE CORP-6.65%34 656
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-7.18%7 575
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-3.44%6 138
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-3.18%4 937
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD-7.56%3 996
