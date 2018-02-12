Michelin : MISE A DISPOSITION DU GUIDE DES COMPTES 2017

Clermont-Ferrand, le 12 février 2018
MISE À DISPOSITION DU GUIDE DES COMPTES 2017
Le 12 février 2018, Michelin a mis en ligne sur son site internet son Guide des Comptes 2017.
Il peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société (www.michelin.com), rubrique Finance / Informations réglementées / Communiqués publiés au titre de l'obligation d'information permanente
Ce Guide des Comptes comprend :
- Le communiqué de presse
- La présentation des résultats annuels
- Le rapport de gestion du gérant
- Les chiffres clés
- Les états financiers consolidés
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
12, cours Sablon
63000 Clermont-Ferrand
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Michelin via Globenewswire