NextStage

NEXTSTAGE (NEXTS)
Parisian in Omaha: I’m here to seek ‘the essence’ of Buffett; take in the city, too

07/05/2018

Comments Warren Buffett made in 1999 about the fundamentals of the stock market influenced Gregoire Sentilhes' investment strategy.

Almost 20 years later, Sentilhes, the president of NextStage, a venture capital firm based in Paris, arrived in Omaha for his first Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.

He said he was here to do more than just listen to Buffett's words.

Rather, he's seeking, 'What is the essence of Buffett himself?'

He'll find a little of the essence of Omaha, too. Sentilhes said he'll try to see the city while he's here.

'It would be nuts not to take advantage of it.'

La Sté NexStage SCA a publié ce contenu, le 07 mai 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le07 mai 2018 09:11:01 UTC.

Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-François Sammarcelli Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mishal Hamed Kanoo Member-Supervisory Board
Corinne Calendini Member-Supervisory Board
Mazen Tamimi Member-Supervisory Board
Francois Patrice Couvegnes Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEXTSTAGE-0.50%231
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG9.28%19 396
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA13.33%2 263
INDUS HOLDING AG1.34%1 751
MBB SE-1.25%693
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-22.31%655
