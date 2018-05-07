Parisian in Omaha: I’m here to seek ‘the essence’ of Buffett; take in the city, too

Comments Warren Buffett made in 1999 about the fundamentals of the stock market influenced Gregoire Sentilhes' investment strategy.

Almost 20 years later, Sentilhes, the president of NextStage, a venture capital firm based in Paris, arrived in Omaha for his first Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.

He said he was here to do more than just listen to Buffett's words.

Rather, he's seeking, 'What is the essence of Buffett himself?'

He'll find a little of the essence of Omaha, too. Sentilhes said he'll try to see the city while he's here.

'It would be nuts not to take advantage of it.'

