NRJ : Availability of the 2017 Registration document

Paris, on March 30, 2018
Availability of the 2017 Registration Document* Including the description of the share buyback programme
The 2017 NRJ GROUP Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorités des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 29, 2018 (n° D. 18-0221). This document is available on the company's website www.nrjgroup.fr (section Finances - Financial Publication - Financial Reports) and at its head office located 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris.
The 2017 Registration Document includes in particular :
|
-
|
the 2017 annual financial report,
|
-
|
the Corporate Governance report,
|
and
|
-
|
the description of the share buyback programme.
*(Document de Référence - Only in French version)
NRJ GROUP
A public limited company with capital of 784,178.46 euros
Head office: 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS PARIS
La Sté NRJ Group SA a publié ce contenu, le 30 mars 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le30 mars 2018 14:25:05 UTC.