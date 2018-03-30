NRJ : Availability of the 2017 Registration document

Paris, on March 30, 2018

Availability of the 2017 Registration Document* Including the description of the share buyback programme

The 2017 NRJ GROUP Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorités des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 29, 2018 (n° D. 18-0221). This document is available on the company's website www.nrjgroup.fr (section Finances - Financial Publication - Financial Reports) and at its head office located 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris.

The 2017 Registration Document includes in particular :

- the 2017 annual financial report, - the Corporate Governance report, and - the description of the share buyback programme.

*(Document de Référence - Only in French version)

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 784,178.46 euros

Head office: 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS PARIS