NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights January 2018

06/02/2018 | 15:21

Paris, February 6, 2018

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

Declarer

Société NRJ GROUP 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

Number of Capital shares

78 417 846

Actual Number of voting rights

143 548 336

Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own capital and treasury shares)

144 511 325

Date

01/31/2018

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 784.178,46

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS Paris

La Sté NRJ Group SA a publié ce contenu, le 06 février 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le06 février 2018 14:20:07 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2017 367 M
EBIT 2017 27,4 M
Résultat net 2017 19,0 M
Trésorerie 2017 174 M
Rendement 2017 -
PER 2017 38,49
PER 2018 32,07
VE / CA 2017 1,45x
VE / CA 2018 1,38x
Capitalisation 704 M
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,7 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Moinard MD-Finance & International Activities
Nicolas Valton Managing Director-Technical
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NRJ GROUP-1.54%872
COMCAST CORPORATION2.65%183 212
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.11%158 130
SKY3.75%25 215
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.83%24 115
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE7.64%24 115
