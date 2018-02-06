NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights January 2018

Paris, February 6, 2018
MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))
Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)
|
Declarer
|
Société NRJ GROUP 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris
|
Number of Capital shares
|
78 417 846
|
Actual Number of voting rights
|
143 548 336
|
Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own capital and treasury shares)
|
144 511 325
|
Date
|
01/31/2018
NRJ GROUP
A public limited company with capital of 784.178,46 €
Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS Paris
