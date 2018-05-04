Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Odet (Financière de l')    ODET   FR0000062234

ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') (ODET)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
04/05/2018 | 15:41

FINANCIERE  DE  L'ODET

Raison sociale de l'émetteur :
Financière de l'Odet
Société Anonyme
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper

                                                                          

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2018 :

 

Total actions émises

  		6 585 990
 

Total droits de vote

  		10 240 433
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

  		7 899 354

Le 4 mai 2018

 

Correspondance à adresser :
Tour Bolloré - 31-32, Quai de Dion-Bouton - F 92811 Puteaux cedex
Tél. : 01 46 96 44 33 - Fax : 01 46 96 44 22 - Internet : www.bollore.com
Siège social : Odet - F 29500 Ergué Gabéric - S.A. au capital de 105 375 840 Euros -
056 801 046 R.C.S. Quimper - TVA FR49 056 801 046



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FINANCIERE DE L'ODET via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
15:41FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
27/04FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017
GL
06/04FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
04/04ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Convocation Assemblée générale ordinaire
CO
31/03ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
22/03FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : résultats 2017
GL
15/02FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : chiffre d'affaires 2017
GL
06/02FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
05/01FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
2017ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Rapport annuel
CO
Plus d'actualités
Graphique ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
Durée : Période :
Odet (Financière de l') : Graphique analyse technique Odet (Financière de l') | ODET | FR0000062234 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Marc Bebon Director
Yannick Bolloré Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')-3.65%0
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-18.74%123 132
3M COMPANY-17.36%115 671
SIEMENS-7.38%110 178
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-6.77%106 796
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-14.23%48 874
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
251 743 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.