FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET
Raison sociale de l'émetteur :
Financière de l'Odet
Société Anonyme
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2018 :
|
Total actions émises
| 6 585 990
|
Total droits de vote
| 10 240 433
|
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
| 7 899 354
Le 4 mai 2018
