Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Odet (Financière de l')    ODET   FR0000062234

ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') (ODET)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
27/04/2018 | 16:34

27 avril 2018

FINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET
Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

Financière de l'Odet annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2017.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.financiere-odet.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel).
Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FINANCIERE DE L'ODET via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
16:34FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017
GL
06/04FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
04/04ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Convocation Assemblée générale ordinaire
CO
31/03ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
22/03FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : résultats 2017
GL
15/02FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : chiffre d'affaires 2017
GL
06/02FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
05/01FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
2017FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
2017FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Information financière du troisième trimestre 2017
GL
Plus d'actualités
Graphique ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
Durée : Période :
Odet (Financière de l') : Graphique analyse technique Odet (Financière de l') | ODET | FR0000062234 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Marc Bebon Director
Yannick Bolloré Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')-3.44%0
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-15.87%122 003
3M COMPANY-14.55%118 252
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-4.00%109 844
SIEMENS-9.75%107 888
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-10.31%51 774
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
250 773 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.