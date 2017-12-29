Quantum Genomics : Quantum Genomics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2018

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 – ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat hypertension and heart failure, announced today that it will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase™ 2018 in San Francisco, CA, being held on January 8-10, 2018. Chairman and CEO, Lionel Ségard, will be giving a presentation and meeting with investors.

Event: Biotech Showcase™

Date: Tuesday, January 9th, 2018

Time: 2:30pm PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA

For investors attending the Biotech Showcase, please contact Quantum Genomics Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors presentations tab of the Investors section of the Quantum Genomics website at www.quantum-genomics.com.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on its 20-plus years of basic and clinical research at some of the largest French laboratories (The French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the Collège de France, and Paris-Descartes University). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of arterial hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for congestive heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with congestive heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF). For more information, visit www.quantum-genomics.com. Follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

Contact information

Quantum Genomics Lionel Ségard

Chairman and CEO

+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 Marc Karako

CFO - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 - marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com So Bang Francis Temman

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+33 (0)6 50 92 21 56 - francis@so-bang.fr Nathalie Boumendil

Financial Communications

+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie@so-bang.fr Edison Advisors (U.S.) Tirth Patel

Investor Relations

+1 (646) 653-7035 - tpatel@edisongroup.com

