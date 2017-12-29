Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  QUANTUM GENOMICS       FR0011648971

QUANTUM GENOMICS
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
Rapport
SynthèseActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Quantum Genomics : Quantum Genomics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
29/12/2017 | 14:35

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 – ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat hypertension and heart failure, announced today that it will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase™ 2018 in San Francisco, CA, being held on January 8-10, 2018. Chairman and CEO, Lionel Ségard, will be giving a presentation and meeting with investors.

Event: Biotech Showcase™

Date: Tuesday, January 9th, 2018

Time: 2:30pm PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA

For investors attending the Biotech Showcase, please contact Quantum Genomics Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors presentations tab of the Investors section of the Quantum Genomics website at www.quantum-genomics.com.

 

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on its 20-plus years of basic and clinical research at some of the largest French laboratories (The French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the Collège de France, and Paris-Descartes University). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of arterial hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for congestive heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with congestive heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF). For more information, visit www.quantum-genomics.com. Follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

Contact information

Quantum Genomics  
Lionel Ségard
Chairman and CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70		 Marc Karako
CFO - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 - marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
So Bang  
Francis Temman
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 50 92 21 56 - francis@so-bang.fr		 Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie@so-bang.fr
Edison Advisors (U.S.)  
Tirth Patel
Investor Relations
+1 (646) 653-7035 - tpatel@edisongroup.com

Information réglementée
Communiqués au titre de l′obligation d′information permanente :
- Activité de l′émetteur (acquisitions, cessions...)
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-51435-cp-en-biotechshowcase2017.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2017 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Toute l'actualité sur QUANTUM GENOMICS
14:35 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2018
12/12 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Symposium Quantum Genomics sur les inhibiteurs de laminopept..
15/11 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Recrutement aux Etats-Unis des premiers patients de létude N..
27/10 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics reçoit le prix Galien MedStartUp pour le des..
16/10 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics nominée pour le prix Galien MedStartUp pour ..
09/10 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 30 juin 2017
03/10 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics publie ses résultats financiers semestriels ..
28/09QUANTUM GENOMICS SA : publication des résultats semestriels
07/09 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Présentation de Quantum Genomics à la conférence Rodman et Re..
05/09 QUANTUM GENOMICS : Feu vert US pour l'étude "new hope" de phase II
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur QUANTUM GENOMICS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -8,59 M
Résultat net 2017 -8,86 M
Trésorerie 2017 12,0 M
Rendement 2017 -
PER 2017 -
PER 2018
VE / CA 2017 0
VE / CA 2018 0
Capitalisation 33,6 M
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
 
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 292%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Lionel Ségard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Philippe Milon Chief Operating Officer
Marc Karako Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Balavoine Vice President-Research & Development
Bruno Besse Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
QUANTUM GENOMICS40
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 440
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.57%20 495
INCYTE CORPORATION-4.86%20 129
LONZA GROUP61.29%19 991
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.233.01%12 771
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
232 857 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.