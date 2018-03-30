Connexion
Qwamplify    ALSOL   FR0010889386

QWAMPLIFY (ALSOL)
Qwamplify : QWAMPLIFY - General Assembly adopts new Group name and appoints 2 new administrators

30/03/2018 | 18:10

PRESS RELEASE

General Assembly adopts new Group name

and appoints 2 new administrators.

Results of the increase of Capital reserved for employees.

Aix en Provence, France, March 30, 2018, Qwamplify (formerly Custom Solutions ISIN: FR0010889386 - Mnemonic: ALSOL), a major player in France of digital marketing, media & data solutions confirms today the decisions voted by the General Meeting of Shareholders (GA).

Custom Solutions becomes Qwamplify.

The General Assembly of March 29 validated the adoption of the new corporate name: Qwamplify, as announced on November 21st.

This new name brings the Group's new strategy based on 3 pillars: Media, Marketing Activation and Data CRM & Mobile.

Renewal of the board of directors to accompany the new strategy around the Media and the data.

The General Assembly also approved the appointment of two new administrators following the expiry of the mandates of Véronique BEAUMONT and Françoise PERRIOLAT who have accompanied the Group in its digital transformation over the past two years.

Laurence Houdeville, 49, currently Head of Data Governance for the Renault Group. She had previously created or managed specialized agencies in digital and marketing content (Ligaris, Reputation VIP). She will bring her expertise around data and contents.

• Julien Braun, 42, currently CEO of Rythmone, adtech Media platform after a few years spent in the Publicis group, particularly with Maurice Levy. He will bring his expertise in digital media and platforms.

Capital increase reserved for employees.

On March 30, 2018, the Board of Directors recorded the capital increase for the benefit of employees of the Group's consolidated companies subscribing to a Company Savings Plan. Thus, 22 employees and agents, including its director and founder Cédric RENY, participated in the transaction for a total amount of € 144,322.55 giving rise to the creation of 28,135 new shares, bringing the capital of Qwamplify to 5,507,395 € divided into 5,507,395 shares with a par value of € 1 each.

The shares will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market before April 20, 2018, will bear dividends from that date and will for the first time be entitled to dividends distributed for the financial year which started on October 1, 2017 and closed September 30, 2018.

NEXT PRESS RELEASE :

Q2 and H1 2018 sales (end of March 2018): Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after market closure.

A propos de Qwamplify

Qwamplify is a European media, digital & data marketing group serving major brands and e-tailers to develop their sales. The Group offers digital recruitment solutions on the web (emailing, SEA & SMA, coregistration), innovative promotional solutions and CRM (digital platforms). For 20 years, Qwamplify has gained a strong reputation among more than 800 advertisers, including: Butagaz, Delonghi, Kärcher, Manitou, Michelin, Nokia, SoLocal, Sony, Coca-Cola, Daxon, Pandora, Hager or Tinder.

Qualified "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance, the Group, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, headquartered in Aix en Provence, is also established in Paris, Bordeaux, Nice and Marseille and, in Europe, Italy, UK, Finland and Sweden. In its last financial year, it closed sales at the end of September 2017 with € 19.3 million, up 7.8% with an Operating Income of € 0.3 million. The Group had a net cash position of € 6.7 million as at September 30, 2017. Qwamplify is also the largest shareholder of Bilendi with 26.18% of the capital.

CONTACTS

QWAMPLIFY

Cédric Reny

Chief Executive Officer

https://fr.linkedin.com/pub/cédric-reny/b7/669/69b

Marc Langlet

Administrative and Financial Director

Tel : +33 (0) 6 63 26 80 45

investisseurs@qwamplify.com

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN : FR0010889386 – Mnemonic : ALSOL

Eligible to PEA-PME

Labeled as « Innovative Entreprise » by BPI France


