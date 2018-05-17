Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT (RNO)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

RENAULT :Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes avril 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
17/05/2018 | 08:46
  Boulogne, le 17 mai 2018  

Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes d'avril 2018

Renault annonce la mise à disposition de son rapport des ventes d'avril 2018 sur le site Internet de la Société à l'adresse www.group.renault.com, dans la rubrique « Finance », puis « Informations réglementées», « ventes mensuelles »




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur RENAULT
08:46RENAULT : Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes avril 2018
GL
08:30Le marché automobile européen poursuit sa hausse en avril
AW
15/05RENAULT : Modalités de mise à disposition ou de consultation des documents prépa..
GL
15/05RENAULT : Kepler Cheuvreux reste à l’achat
AO
15/05RENAULT : Nissan contribue aux résultats du premier trimestre à hauteur de 478 m..
AO
14/05NISSAN MOTOR : La contribution de Nissan au résultat net de Renault atteindra 47..
DJ
14/05RENAULT : Contribution de Nissan de E478 mlns aux résultats du T1
RE
14/05RENAULT : contribution de 478 ME de Nissan
CF
14/05RENAULT : Nissan contribue aux résultats de Renault à hauteur de 478 millions d'..
GL
14/05Le rééquilibrage de l'alliance avec Renault est une option selon Nissan
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur RENAULT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 61 018 M
EBIT 2018 3 971 M
Résultat net 2018 4 452 M
Trésorerie 2018 4 055 M
Rendement 2018 4,34%
PER 2018 5,51
PER 2019 5,28
VE / CA 2018 0,36x
VE / CA 2019 0,34x
Capitalisation 26 254 M
Graphique RENAULT
Durée : Période :
Renault : Graphique analyse technique Renault | RNO | FR0000131906 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique RENAULT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 103 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RENAULT5.67%31 033
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.44%222 306
VOLKSWAGEN3.51%100 803
DAIMLER-5.30%84 749
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.76%70 862
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-7.26%59 866
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
253 337 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.