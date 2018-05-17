RENAULT :Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes avril 2018

Boulogne, le 17 mai 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes d'avril 2018

Renault annonce la mise à disposition de son rapport des ventes d'avril 2018 sur le site Internet de la Société à l'adresse www.group.renault.com , dans la rubrique « Finance », puis « Informations réglementées», « ventes mensuelles »





