Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT (RNO)
RENAULT :Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes février 2018

15/03/2018 | 08:46
  Boulogne, le 15 mars 2018  

Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes de Février 2018

Renault annonce la mise à disposition de son rapport des ventes de février 2018 sur le site Internet de la Société à l'adresse www.group.renault.com, dans la rubrique « Finance », puis « Informations réglementées», « ventes mensuelles »




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 61 807 M
EBIT 2018 4 131 M
Résultat net 2018 4 487 M
Trésorerie 2018 4 614 M
Rendement 2018 3,92%
PER 2018 5,85
PER 2019 5,60
VE / CA 2018 0,38x
VE / CA 2019 0,35x
Capitalisation 27 963 M
Tendances analyse technique RENAULT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 103 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Bolloré Chief Competitive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RENAULT12.30%34 606
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.95%213 368
VOLKSWAGEN-7.17%97 142
DAIMLER-4.36%90 600
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.53%68 070
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-6.06%63 024
