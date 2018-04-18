Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault

RENAULT (RNO)
RENAULT :Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes mars 2018

18/04/2018 | 13:30
  Boulogne, le 18 avril 2018  

Communiqué de mise à disposition - Ventes de mars 2018

Renault annonce la mise à disposition de son rapport des ventes de mars 2018 sur le site Internet de la Société à l'adresse www.group.renault.com, dans la rubrique « Finance », puis « Informations réglementées», « ventes mensuelles »




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
