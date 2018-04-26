RENAULT : INFORMATION CONCERNANT L'EVOLUTION DE LA PARTICIPATION DANS AVTOVAZ SUITE A L'AUGMENTATION DE CAPITAL RESERVEE

Renault SA

13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo

92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Boulogne-Billancourt, 26 avril 2018

L'augmentation de capital réservée d'AVTOVAZ, annoncée le 28 mars 2018, a été finalisée le 23 avril 2018.

A la suite de cette opération, les participations sont désormais les suivantes :

- Le Groupe Renault détient 61,1% de la joint-venture Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. (ARA B.V.), contre 82,5% précédemment.

- Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. (ARA B.V.) détient 83,5% du capital d'AVTOVAZ, contre 64,6% précédemment.









