RENAULT (RNO)
RENAULT : INFORMATION CONCERNANT L'EVOLUTION DE LA PARTICIPATION DANS AVTOVAZ SUITE A L'AUGMENTATION DE CAPITAL RESERVEE

26/04/2018 | 18:56

Renault SA
13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Boulogne-Billancourt, 26 avril 2018

  • L'augmentation de capital réservée d'AVTOVAZ, annoncée le 28 mars 2018, a été finalisée le 23 avril 2018.

                   

                  A la suite de cette opération, les participations sont désormais les suivantes :

             

            -       Le Groupe Renault détient 61,1% de la joint-venture Alliance Rostec Auto B.V.         (ARA B.V.), contre 82,5% précédemment.

                   

            -       Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. (ARA B.V.) détient 83,5% du capital d'AVTOVAZ, contre 64,6% précédemment.

             
             




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 61 739 M
EBIT 2018 4 155 M
Résultat net 2018 4 461 M
Trésorerie 2018 4 056 M
Rendement 2018 4,15%
PER 2018 5,76
PER 2019 5,49
VE / CA 2018 0,38x
VE / CA 2019 0,36x
Capitalisation 27 612 M
Graphique RENAULT
Durée : Période :
Renault : Graphique analyse technique Renault | RNO | FR0000131906 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique RENAULT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 103 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RENAULT10.55%33 619
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-1.81%213 847
VOLKSWAGEN0.33%103 203
DAIMLER-8.18%84 877
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.81%72 137
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-3.57%62 687
