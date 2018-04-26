RENAULT : INFORMATION CONCERNANT L'EVOLUTION DE LA PARTICIPATION DANS AVTOVAZ SUITE A L'AUGMENTATION DE CAPITAL RESERVEE

Renault SA
13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
Boulogne-Billancourt, 26 avril 2018
A la suite de cette opération, les participations sont désormais les suivantes :
- Le Groupe Renault détient 61,1% de la joint-venture Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. (ARA B.V.), contre 82,5% précédemment.
- Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. (ARA B.V.) détient 83,5% du capital d'AVTOVAZ, contre 64,6% précédemment.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire