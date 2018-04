Renault : le titre dévisse

[#RenaultResults] Look 🔙 at our first quarter highlights:

✔️ Group revenues: €13,155 million in the quarter

✔️ Group registrations: +4,8% (in a market up 2,7%) 🚗🚗🚗

✔️ New sales record for a 1st quarter for #Renault & #Dacia ✨

To learn more ➡️https://t.co/7qjpVQxFsY