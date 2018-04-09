09/04/2018: Rothschild Asset Management: Monthly Letter – April 2018

Connexion
ROTHSCHILD & CO
Rothschild Asset Management: Monthly Letter – April 2018

09/04/2018 | 12:41
09/04/2018

Marc-Antoine Collard, Chief Economist, Head of Economic Research, Rothschild Asset Management

Between the decline of the stock markets and a less favorable tone of business surveys, the economic and financial landscapes have somewhat deteriorated. If it is too early to declare the reversal of the cycle, market participants were nevertheless contradicted by events. Indeed, it was widely accepted that the synchronization of economic activity along with US tax reforms would generate solid growth around the globe, opening the door to a rise in commodity prices and a strengthening of wages and inflation.

Read the full analysis in the Monthly Letter (PDF 306 KB)

-

La Sté Rothschild & Co. SCA a publié ce contenu, le 09 avril 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le09 avril 2018 10:40:05 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2018 1 920 M
EBIT 2018 470 M
Résultat net 2018 217 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 2,36%
PER 2018 11,41
PER 2019 10,07
Capi. / CA 2018 1,21x
Capi. / CA 2019 1,17x
Capitalisation 2 322 M
Graphique ROTHSCHILD & CO
Durée : Période :
Rothschild & Co : Graphique analyse technique Rothschild & Co | ROTH | FR0000031684 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ROTHSCHILD & CO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Baron David de Rothschild Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Pécoux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Higgins Co-Chief Executive Officer
Éric de Rothschild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Crump Director-Group Finance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO-1.75%2 852
CITIC LTD-3.89%40 260
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD1.73%26 467
NATIXIS-0.61%25 271
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-10.81%16 430
INVESTEC2.88%7 885
