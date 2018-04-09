09/04/2018: Rothschild Asset Management: Monthly Letter – April 2018

09/04/2018

Marc-Antoine Collard, Chief Economist, Head of Economic Research, Rothschild Asset Management

Between the decline of the stock markets and a less favorable tone of business surveys, the economic and financial landscapes have somewhat deteriorated. If it is too early to declare the reversal of the cycle, market participants were nevertheless contradicted by events. Indeed, it was widely accepted that the synchronization of economic activity along with US tax reforms would generate solid growth around the globe, opening the door to a rise in commodity prices and a strengthening of wages and inflation.

