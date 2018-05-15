15/05/2018: Rothschild & Co: 2018 – 1st quarter release

15/05/2018

First quarter marked by a good start in Private Wealth & Asset Management and Merchant Banking but lower advisory activity

Rothschild Global Advisory: revenue down 20% to €262 million (Q1 2017: €328 million, our record Q1) but only down 6% on a 12 months rolling basis to March 2018. Pipeline remains strong

Rothschild Private Wealth & Asset Management: revenue up 2% to €131 million (Q1 2017: €128 million)

Rothschild Merchant Banking: revenue up 29% to €25 million (Q1 2017: €19 million) and 43% when compared to the average first quarter revenue for the previous three years

First quarter revenue for 2018 was negatively impacted by currency translation effects of €22 million

