Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rothschild & Co    ROTH   FR0000031684

ROTHSCHILD & CO (ROTH)
15/05/2018: Rothschild & Co: 2018 – 1st quarter release

15/05/2018 | 18:05
15/05/2018

First quarter marked by a good start in Private Wealth & Asset Management and Merchant Banking but lower advisory activity

  • Rothschild Global Advisory: revenue down 20% to €262 million (Q1 2017: €328 million, our record Q1) but only down 6% on a 12 months rolling basis to March 2018. Pipeline remains strong
  • Rothschild Private Wealth & Asset Management: revenue up 2% to €131 million (Q1 2017: €128 million)
  • Rothschild Merchant Banking: revenue up 29% to €25 million (Q1 2017: €19 million) and 43% when compared to the average first quarter revenue for the previous three years
  • First quarter revenue for 2018 was negatively impacted by currency translation effects of €22 million

La Sté Rothschild & Co. SCA a publié ce contenu, le 15 mai 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le15 mai 2018 16:04:02 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2018 1 920 M
EBIT 2018 470 M
Résultat net 2018 232 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 2,37%
PER 2018 10,54
PER 2019 10,07
Capi. / CA 2018 1,21x
Capi. / CA 2019 1,17x
Capitalisation 2 323 M
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Baron David de Rothschild Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Pécoux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Éric de Rothschild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandre de Rothschild Chairman & Executive Vice Chairman
Mark Crump Director-Group Finance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO-1.75%2 769
CITIC LTD6.37%44 618
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD12.17%28 568
NATIXIS4.18%25 702
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-24.86%13 710
INVESTEC7.33%7 888
