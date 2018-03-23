Connexion
23/03/2018: Rothschild Private Wealth: Market Perspective – March 2018

23/03/2018 | 18:30
23/03/2018

We are delighted to announce that Rothschild Martin Maurel (RMM) won for the fourth consecutive year (and of course for the first time as Rothschild Martin Maurel) the 2018 Leaders League Gold Award in the Wealth Management - Specialized Bank category.

The Leaders League Awards ceremony, which took place on Thursday 8 March in Paris, concluded the 8th edition of the Leaders of Finance Summit, which gathered together over 600 financial professionals.

Rothschild Global Advisory received two Gold Awards in the Transaction Advisory - Investment Funds and Financial Restructuring Advisory categories, making Rothschild & Co the only company to receive awards in both Global Advisory and Private Banking.

About the awards

Leaders League is a media group and a rating agency specialised in law, finance and business. Leaders League is known for its rankings and for publishing the Décideurs Magazine.

-

La Sté Rothschild & Co. SCA a publié ce contenu, le 23 mars 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le23 mars 2018 17:30:00 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2018 1 740 M
EBIT 2018 487 M
Résultat net 2018 200 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 2,33%
PER 2018 10,18
PER 2019 8,80
Capi. / CA 2018 1,30x
Capi. / CA 2019 1,16x
Capitalisation 2 264 M
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Baron David de Rothschild Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Pécoux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Higgins Co-Chief Executive Officer
Éric de Rothschild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Crump Director-Group Finance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO-2.41%2 794
CITIC LTD-1.59%41 215
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD7.09%28 019
NATIXIS2.24%26 894
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-5.68%17 373
INVESTEC4.07%8 029
