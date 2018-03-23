23/03/2018: Rothschild Private Wealth: Market Perspective – March 2018

23/03/2018

We are delighted to announce that Rothschild Martin Maurel (RMM) won for the fourth consecutive year (and of course for the first time as Rothschild Martin Maurel) the 2018 Leaders League Gold Award in the Wealth Management - Specialized Bank category.

The Leaders League Awards ceremony, which took place on Thursday 8 March in Paris, concluded the 8th edition of the Leaders of Finance Summit, which gathered together over 600 financial professionals.

Rothschild Global Advisory received two Gold Awards in the Transaction Advisory - Investment Funds and Financial Restructuring Advisory categories, making Rothschild & Co the only company to receive awards in both Global Advisory and Private Banking.

About the awards

Leaders League is a media group and a rating agency specialised in law, finance and business. Leaders League is known for its rankings and for publishing the Décideurs Magazine.