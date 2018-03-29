Connexion
ROTHSCHILD & CO (ROTH)
29/03/2018: Rothschild & Co: 2017 – Annual Report

29/03/2018 | 19:56
29/03/2018

Rothschild & Co announces that its Annual Report for the nine-month financial period ended 31 December 2017 has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

This report may be consulted on Rothschild & Co's website, www.rothschildandco.com, in the section Investor relations > Regulated information, and may be obtained upon simple request in accordance with the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

It is reminded that this report contains the report of the Supervisory Board on the corporate governance (pages 73 onwards), as well as the related Statutory auditors' findings included in their report on the consolidated financial statements (pages 177 onwards).

Download the 2017 Annual Report (PDF 4.2 MB)

-

La Sté Rothschild & Co. SCA a publié ce contenu, le 29 mars 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le29 mars 2018 17:55:01 UTC.

Toute l'actualité sur ROTHSCHILD & CO
19:5629/03/2018 : Rothschild & Co: 2017 – Annual Report
19:4129/03/2018 : Rothschild & Co: 2017 – Rapport Annuel
23/0323/03/2018 : Rothschild Private Wealth: Market Perspective – March 2018
23/0323/03/2018 : Rothschild Martin Maurel remporte le Trophée d’or Leaders Lea..
19/03ROTHSCHILD & CO : Oddo révise à la hausse ses prévisions
14/03ROTHSCHILD & CO : le titre bien orienté après les comptes
14/03ROTHSCHILD : & CO progresse de 5% grâce à de bons résultats 2017
13/03ROTHSCHILD AND CO : revenus et bénéfice en hausse en 2017
13/03ROTHSCHILD & CO : des résultats annuels solides
13/0313/03/2018 : Rothschild & Co: 2017 - Communiqué sur les résultats annuels
Recommandations des analystes sur ROTHSCHILD & CO
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 1 740 M
EBIT 2018 470 M
Résultat net 2018 200 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 2,31%
PER 2018 11,24
PER 2019 9,92
Capi. / CA 2018 1,31x
Capi. / CA 2019 1,17x
Capitalisation 2 287 M
Tendances analyse technique ROTHSCHILD & CO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Baron David de Rothschild Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Pécoux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Higgins Co-Chief Executive Officer
Éric de Rothschild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Crump Director-Group Finance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO-3.88%2 821
CITIC LTD-4.25%40 112
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD3.19%26 856
NATIXIS1.36%25 875
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-9.19%16 686
INVESTEC2.54%7 856
