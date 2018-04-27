Connexion
SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017

27/04/2018 | 16:01

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017

La société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.savencia-fromagedairy.com, dans la rubrique « information réglementée ».

Viroflay, le 30 avril 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SAVENCIA via Globenewswire
