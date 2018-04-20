TAYNINH : INFORMATION FINANCIERE TRIMESTRIELLE

SOCIETE DE TAYNINH
Paris, le 20 avril 2018
COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE
INFORMATION FINANCIERE TRIMESTRIELLE
1er TRIMESTRE 2018
Chiffre d'affaires et description générale des conditions d'exercice de l'activité de l'émetteur
Le chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2018 est non significatif, la Société n'ayant pas d'activité opérationnelle.
Opérations et événements importants du trimestre écoulé
Aucun fait majeur n'est intervenu au cours de la période considérée.
