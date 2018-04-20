TAYNINH : INFORMATION FINANCIERE TRIMESTRIELLE

SOCIETE DE TAYNINH

Paris, le 20 avril 2018

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

INFORMATION FINANCIERE TRIMESTRIELLE

1er TRIMESTRE 2018

Chiffre d'affaires et description générale des conditions d'exercice de l'activité de l'émetteur

Le chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2018 est non significatif, la Société n'ayant pas d'activité opérationnelle.

Opérations et événements importants du trimestre écoulé

Aucun fait majeur n'est intervenu au cours de la période considérée.

Pour plus d'informations, merci de contacter :

Relations Investisseurs Maarten OTTE

+33 1 76 77 58 02

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TAYNINH via Globenewswire

