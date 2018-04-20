Connexion
20/04/2018
1.35 EUR   --.--%
TAYNINH : Information financiere trimestrielle
GL
18:40TAYNINH : Resultats annuels 2017
GL
18:19SOCIETE DE TAYN : Mise a disposition du document de reference 2017
GL
TAYNINH : INFORMATION FINANCIERE TRIMESTRIELLE

20/04/2018 | 18:41

SOCIETE DE TAYNINH

Paris, le 20 avril 2018

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

INFORMATION FINANCIERE TRIMESTRIELLE

1er TRIMESTRE 2018

  1. Chiffre d'affaires et description générale des conditions d'exercice de l'activité de l'émetteur

Le chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2018 est non significatif, la Société n'ayant pas d'activité opérationnelle.

  1. Opérations et événements importants du trimestre écoulé

Aucun fait majeur n'est intervenu au cours de la période considérée.

Pour plus d'informations, merci de contacter :

Relations Investisseurs
Maarten OTTE
+33 1 76 77 58 02


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TAYNINH via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Astrid Panosyan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Zeitoun Director
Jean-Luc Neez Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH0.00%0
AMERICAN TOWER CORP-3.68%61 739
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-6.02%44 216
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION2.70%19 542
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-13.98%6 259
CYRUSONE INC-13.41%4 969
