Société des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard

Société des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard : Modalités de mise à disposition des informations relatives à l'Assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 1 juin 2018

04/05/2018 | 20:03

04 mai 2018

SOCIÉTÉ DES CHEMINS DE FER ET TRAMWAYS DU VAR ET DU GARD

Modalités de mise à disposition des informations relatives à l'Assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 1 juin 2018

Le rapport annuel et le document de vote par correspondance sont disponibles sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.var-et-gard.com (Investisseurs/Publications/Rapport annuel).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Société des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard via Globenewswire
